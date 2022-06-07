Analysts Expect Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Allbirds’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.13). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allbirds.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Allbirds’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIRD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

NASDAQ BIRD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.40. 186,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,029. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy O. Brown bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allbirds (Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allbirds (BIRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.