Analysts Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) to report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.86. United Natural Foods reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion.

UNFI traded down $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,988. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

