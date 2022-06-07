Analysts Anticipate Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect that Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Points.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Points.com posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Points.com will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Points.com.

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $127.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. Points.com had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Points.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Points.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of PCOM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.88 million, a P/E ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 1.40. Points.com has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOM. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Points.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Points.com by 12.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Points.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Points.com by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Points.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

