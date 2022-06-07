Analysts Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Pegasystems reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on PEGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEGA stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.01. 294,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,103. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -73.63 and a beta of 1.14. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $143.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

