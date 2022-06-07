Analysts Anticipate Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) to post $388.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $503.00 million and the lowest is $327.00 million. Northern Oil and Gas posted sales of $225.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 1,021.20% and a net margin of 1.28%.

Shares of NYSE:NOG traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.83. 1,163,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,075. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -25.34%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

