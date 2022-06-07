Analysts Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $954.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) to report $954.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $921.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $969.90 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $866.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

MSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.13. 217,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.40. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $93.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

