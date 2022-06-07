Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $935.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) will post sales of $935.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $948.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $925.25 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $826.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The company had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 25.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,251,000 after purchasing an additional 366,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,232,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,863,000 after purchasing an additional 163,826 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LECO traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.28. 174,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,982. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $121.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.36 and a 200-day moving average of $133.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.65%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

