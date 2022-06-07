Analysts Anticipate Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Post $0.45 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Heritage Financial reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $55.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 64.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 93,519 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 21.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 46,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 89.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 66,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 31,198 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HFWA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.94. 261,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,849. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $910.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

