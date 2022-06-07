Analysts Anticipate Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.14). Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 320%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.39). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DBD shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,919 shares in the company, valued at $371,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce H. Besanko acquired 7,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $25,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,726 shares in the company, valued at $352,541. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 104,756 shares of company stock valued at $260,898. 4.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DBD opened at $2.99 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

