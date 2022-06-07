Analysts Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) will report sales of $213.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $211.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $214.70 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $199.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 588,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,932,000 after acquiring an additional 49,103 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.51 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.54%.

About Compass Minerals International (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.