Analysts Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) will report sales of $29.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.11 billion and the lowest is $28.73 billion. Comcast reported sales of $28.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $122.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.75 billion to $127.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $125.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $122.25 billion to $133.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 20,144,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,509,189. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $191.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

