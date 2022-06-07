Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Amgen worth $123,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.40.

Amgen stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.38. 68,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

