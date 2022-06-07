Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.9% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after buying an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,081,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,967 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $14.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,325.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,434.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,657.19.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 565,352 shares of company stock valued at $62,084,581. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.