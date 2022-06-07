Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,081,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,156,000 after buying an additional 51,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 565,352 shares of company stock valued at $62,084,581. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,345.26. The stock had a trading volume of 39,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,591. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,434.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,657.19.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

