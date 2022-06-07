Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Argus boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.77. 53,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,345. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.428 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,107,000 after buying an additional 993,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,932,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,438,000 after acquiring an additional 157,132 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

