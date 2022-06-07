Alliance Fan Token Price Reaches $0.23 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $226,503.23 and $25,291.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.72 or 0.00897466 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 270.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00087784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.65 or 0.00397375 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

