Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,501,000 after buying an additional 1,422,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,864,000 after purchasing an additional 629,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,099,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,626,000 after purchasing an additional 828,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,827 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

