Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) will report $53.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.90 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $57.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year sales of $222.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.74 million to $222.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $240.98 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $241.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alerus Financial.
Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,413,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 143.2% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 83,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Alerus Financial stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.76. 27 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $428.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.75.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 23.79%.
About Alerus Financial
Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.
