Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) will report $53.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.90 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $57.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year sales of $222.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.74 million to $222.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $240.98 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $241.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

ALRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,413,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 143.2% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 83,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.76. 27 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $428.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

