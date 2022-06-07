Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) will report $46.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. Airspan Networks reported sales of $42.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full-year sales of $200.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.30 million to $202.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $259.20 million, with estimates ranging from $238.80 million to $300.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Airspan Networks.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Airspan Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Airspan Networks stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.15. 18,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.34. Airspan Networks has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64.

In other Airspan Networks news, Director Bandel L. Carano purchased 33,000 shares of Airspan Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,240.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Airspan Networks by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Airspan Networks by 13.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Airspan Networks (Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airspan Networks (MIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.