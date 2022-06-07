Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Truist Financial

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABNB. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.28.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $122.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.19 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $103.74 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,934 shares of company stock worth $117,205,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

