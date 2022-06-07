Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Air T from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $18.51 on Friday. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 million, a P/E ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air T by 1,771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air T during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air T by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

