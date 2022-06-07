Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Air T from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $18.51 on Friday. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 million, a P/E ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40.
Air T Company Profile (Get Rating)
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air T (AIRT)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.