Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €1.10 by Berenberg Bank

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) received a €1.10 ($1.18) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 36.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AF. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.30) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.83) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.87) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.20 ($3.44) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.75) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

AF traded up €0.03 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting €1.72 ($1.85). The company had a trading volume of 16,323,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($7.40) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($15.75). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €3.87.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

