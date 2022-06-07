Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.58.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A stock opened at $127.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.23. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.64 and a one year high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after buying an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,127,000.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.