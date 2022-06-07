AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.75- EPS.

Shares of AECOM stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.37. 8,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.91. AECOM has a 52-week low of $58.36 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after acquiring an additional 241,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,266,000 after acquiring an additional 172,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,072 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 134,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 90,886 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.