ADVFN (LON:AFN) Stock Price Down 27.2%

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Rating) dropped 27.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.01 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.69). Approximately 16,662 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 14,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.95).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.90. The firm has a market cap of £14.47 million and a P/E ratio of 9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

About ADVFN (LON:AFN)

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services. The company offers stock, crypto, forex, and commodity market information to the private investors in the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, Italy, and other international retail markets.

