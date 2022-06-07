ADVFN (LON:AFN) Stock Price Down 27.2%

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Rating) dropped 27.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.01 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.69). Approximately 16,662 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 14,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.95).
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.90. The firm has a market cap of £14.47 million and a P/E ratio of 9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.
About ADVFN (LON:AFN)
Read More
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Receive News & Ratings for ADVFN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVFN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.