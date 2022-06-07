Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.30

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 93909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAVVF shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 90.22% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.