AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Trading 5.5% Higher

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 192.50 ($2.41). 19,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 18,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.50 ($2.29).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 178.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £48.18 million and a P/E ratio of -44.77.

About AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

