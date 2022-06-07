AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Trading 5.5% Higher

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 192.50 ($2.41). 19,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 18,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.50 ($2.29).
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 178.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £48.18 million and a P/E ratio of -44.77.
About AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT)
See Also
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Receive News & Ratings for AdEPT Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdEPT Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.