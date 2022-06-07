Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.10

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.10 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.11), with a volume of 517108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.80.

Get Actual Experience alerts:

In related news, insider Steve Bennetts purchased 6,270 shares of Actual Experience stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £877.80 ($1,100.00). Also, insider Stephen Davidson purchased 3,187 shares of Actual Experience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £382.44 ($479.25).

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Actual Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actual Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.