Absci (ABSI) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Absci to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Absci and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 3 3 0 2.29 Absci Competitors 106 779 1307 30 2.57

Absci currently has a consensus target price of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 507.14%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 39.60%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Absci is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -2,633.14% -36.19% -22.99% Absci Competitors -260.35% -8.17% -2.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Absci and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million -$100.96 million -1.01 Absci Competitors $2.80 billion $97.54 million 13.88

Absci’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Absci. Absci is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Absci competitors beat Absci on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Absci Company Profile (Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process. Absci Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

