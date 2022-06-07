ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKYF opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $50.21.

Get ABC-MartInc. alerts:

About ABC-Mart,Inc. (Get Rating)

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABC-MartInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC-MartInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.