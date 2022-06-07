ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMKYF opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $50.21.
About ABC-Mart,Inc. (Get Rating)
