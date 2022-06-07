99,200 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 99,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,432,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.25. 74,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,267,625. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.45. The company has a market capitalization of $260.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 510,079 shares of company stock valued at $77,812,405. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

