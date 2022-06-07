9,727 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Bought by Kenfarb & CO.

Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. STERIS accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kenfarb & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 122.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 120,608 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

NYSE:STE traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,024. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 92.75 and a beta of 0.67. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $190.86 and a 1-year high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,756.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.