$9.09 Million in Sales Expected for Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) will report $9.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.07 million and the highest is $10.40 million. Pyxis Tankers posted sales of $4.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year sales of $32.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.54 million to $34.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.93 million, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $35.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pyxis Tankers.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 50.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 million.

PXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $4.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pyxis Tankers (Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.