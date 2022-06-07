829 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 43,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $277.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.47. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.33 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

