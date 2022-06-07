$62.17 Million in Sales Expected for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) will post sales of $62.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.50 million and the highest is $63.00 million. WM Technology posted sales of $46.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year sales of $259.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.00 million to $260.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $338.56 million, with estimates ranging from $316.00 million to $350.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WM Technology.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Shares of MAPS stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.62. 1,396,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,186. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, CEO Christopher Beals sold 29,442 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $161,047.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,542.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Dean sold 10,253 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $56,083.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,254.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,652 shares of company stock valued at $490,396 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,144 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,517,000 after acquiring an additional 392,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WM Technology by 40.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 562,140 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology in the third quarter worth $23,381,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in WM Technology by 6,347.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,201 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

