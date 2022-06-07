$6.71 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $6.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.95 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $5.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $26.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.78 billion to $27.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $25.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.91.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,688. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.34. 775,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,758. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.46 and its 200 day moving average is $102.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.