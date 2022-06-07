$6.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.31 billion and the lowest is $6.20 billion. Avnet reported sales of $5.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $24.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $24.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.73 billion to $25.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of AVT stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.26. 23,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,635. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $40,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 810,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,551,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,810,000 after purchasing an additional 619,122 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5,575.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 611,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,216,000 after purchasing an additional 600,815 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,277,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,663,000 after acquiring an additional 435,711 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

