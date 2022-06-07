4,926 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Acquired by Kenfarb & CO.

Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $116.50. 6,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,523. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.21.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Atmos Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.