$475.00 Million in Sales Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) will announce $475.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $476.00 million and the lowest is $474.00 million. Synaptics reported sales of $327.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.85.

NASDAQ SYNA traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $146.70. The company had a trading volume of 216,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,154. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.68. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $299.39.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Synaptics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Synaptics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Synaptics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.