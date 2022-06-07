470,000 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Purchased by Kids Capital Management L.P.

Kids Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,000. Blue Owl Capital comprises approximately 6.0% of Kids Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OWL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.25 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

OWL stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.37. 106,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $275.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Claudia A. Holz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

