$4.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.24 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $16.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $16.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.48 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.45.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Lam Research by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded up $2.28 on Monday, reaching $516.26. The company had a trading volume of 785,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $442.53 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $490.66 and its 200 day moving average is $573.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.