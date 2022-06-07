$4.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) to announce $4.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.80 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $15.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $14.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,477. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 12.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after buying an additional 16,395 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 115.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

