$4.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABGGet Rating) to announce $4.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $16.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.72 billion to $18.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $19.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.35. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.60.

ABG stock traded up $5.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.91. 141,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.69. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $146.43 and a 12 month high of $230.96.

In related news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

