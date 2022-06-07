$398.71 Million in Sales Expected for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) will announce $398.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $423.71 million and the lowest is $383.60 million. Tripadvisor posted sales of $235.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,002. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.36. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $44.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

