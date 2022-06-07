3,784 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ciena by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $189,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $57,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,259. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

