$31.29 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to post sales of $31.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.02 billion and the highest is $32.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported sales of $30.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $125.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.63 billion to $128.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $136.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $127.82 billion to $142.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,319,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,980,392. The stock has a market cap of $381.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $115.02 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.42 and a 200 day moving average of $143.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

