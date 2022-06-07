$3.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) will post $3.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.17 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $12.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.68. 673,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $222.54 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.19 and a 200 day moving average of $269.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after acquiring an additional 130,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after acquiring an additional 417,870 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after acquiring an additional 652,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,169,049,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

