$28.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) will report $28.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $27.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $97.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.94 billion to $98.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $99.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.94 billion to $101.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,685,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.75 and its 200-day moving average is $224.47. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $179.22 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

