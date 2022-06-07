25,000 Shares in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $510,000.

NASDAQ IQMDU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

