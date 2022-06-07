$23.07 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $23.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.60 million and the lowest is $19.80 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $19.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $106.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.90 million to $111.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $138.07 million, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $148.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 89.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Eric Hobbs sold 98,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $409,685.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,669.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,301,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,023,000 after purchasing an additional 294,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,201,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,295 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,539,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,420 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

BLI traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 37,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,411. The firm has a market cap of $352.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.39. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Berkeley Lights (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.